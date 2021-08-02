Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

How Zoning Laws Are Holding Back America’s Cities

The Institute for Humane Studies has released this 7-minute primer on why zoning laws are a flawed way to manage city design. “Early city planners dreamt up elaborate ideas for America’s cities. But in their dreaming, they had forgotten the people their plans were drawn for. Professor Sandy Ikeda explains how city plans of the past have wreaked havoc on American streets, and how journalist Jane Jacobs stood up to city planners to give us a modest, people-centric approach to city design.” An excellent related documentary is Jane Jacobs: Battle for the City.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.