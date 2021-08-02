How Zoning Laws Are Holding Back America’s Cities

The Institute for Humane Studies has released this 7-minute primer on why zoning laws are a flawed way to manage city design. “Early city planners dreamt up elaborate ideas for America’s cities. But in their dreaming, they had forgotten the people their plans were drawn for. Professor Sandy Ikeda explains how city plans of the past have wreaked havoc on American streets, and how journalist Jane Jacobs stood up to city planners to give us a modest, people-centric approach to city design.” An excellent related documentary is Jane Jacobs: Battle for the City.

