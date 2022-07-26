How To Get Rich Masterclass: Marry Nancy Pelosi

Comedian Ryan Long explains how to get rich in this investment masterclass: simply marry Nancy Pelosi.

Per the NY Post, “Nancy ­Pelosi is one of the richest members of Congress — with an estimated net worth of more than $100 million on an annual salary of about $200,000.” There is no math that turns that kind of salary into a hundred million dollars without some really extraordinary investment returns. That’s where it gets interesting. Nancy’s husband Paul appears to know how to get rich even on that salary through clever investing.