How To Become A Tyrant | Documentary

A documentary playbook for a tyrant’s rise to power, highlighting six key steps: seize power, crush your rivals, reign through terror, control the truth, create a new society, and rule forever. [ How to Become a Tyrant credits: Peter Dinklage/ 180 min/ Documentary/ Abuse of Power/ 2021 ]

“It’s the quirky delivery that gives How to Become a Tyrant an entertainment-like quality. Some may take issue with this narrative style, given the subject matter. Nonetheless, it offers a creative way of introducing viewers to the concepts associated with dictatorship and tyranny. More importantly, it reminds viewers of how easy it is for ordinary people, living anywhere in the world, to be seduced by someone who understands how to exploit their weaknesses in order to rise to absolute power.”

–Common Sense Media

“How to Become a Tyrant (Netflix) is ideal history TV for Generation No Attention Span. Presented in six bite-sized chunks by Peter Dinklage, aka the ‘Imp’ Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, it tells you most of the things you need to know about Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Gaddafi, Kim Il-Sung, Idi Amin and Saddam Hussein, without obliging you to think or grapple with any tedious detail.”

–The Spectator



