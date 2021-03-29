How To Be A Good Citizen | Short Film

Ever wonder how to be a good citizen? A humorous (fake) US government propaganda short film from the “Department of Homeland Propaganda” — We’re the Government, and You’re Not — explains the role of ordinary citizens in keeping the country going.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.