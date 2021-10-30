How Nazi Albert Speer Almost Got Whitewashed

Albert Speer was one of the top Nazis, part of Hitler’s inner circle, and was tried at Nuremberg and imprisoned. But after his release, Hollywood execs actually considered making a not unflattering movie about him. The new documentary Speer Goes to Washington uses taped conversations between Speer and his publisher to reveal how the sausage was being made with respect to whitewashing Speer’s culpability in Nazi crimes. To hear the indifference to truth and the calculations regarding spin revealed in this film constitutes an object lesson in fake news.

