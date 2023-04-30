Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

How Many Guards Do You Need For Standup Comedy?

Per HollywoodInToto, “How many security guards does it take to stage a comedy show? That’s not a joke, and it’s certainly not funny. Comedians increasingly risk their lives for trying to make us laugh…Right-leaning comedian Kvon, whose stage show is both traditional and mostly bipartisan, shared a post this week about security measures behind his recent show.”

Kvon explains in the clip below that he needed about a dozen guards to protect him and his team in order to do a comedy standup act at the University of Albany, NY. Leftists were outside the comedy venue in force, trying to intimidate Kvon and his audience.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.