How Many Guards Do You Need For Standup Comedy?

Per HollywoodInToto, “How many security guards does it take to stage a comedy show? That’s not a joke, and it’s certainly not funny. Comedians increasingly risk their lives for trying to make us laugh…Right-leaning comedian Kvon, whose stage show is both traditional and mostly bipartisan, shared a post this week about security measures behind his recent show.”

Kvon explains in the clip below that he needed about a dozen guards to protect him and his team in order to do a comedy standup act at the University of Albany, NY. Leftists were outside the comedy venue in force, trying to intimidate Kvon and his audience.