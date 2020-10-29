How Free To Choose Changed The World

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Reason takes a look back at Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose TV series, which was at that time a lone voice in the wind making the case for human liberty. “Forty years ago, PBS (of all networks) gave the libertarian economist Milton Friedman hours in prime time for Free To Choose, an unapologetic defense of why capitalism was both morally and pragmatically superior to socialism. Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes, the Nobel Prize winner laid out the pitfalls of protectionism, espoused the virtues of school choice, and explained why spending, not taxes, is the real measure of the burden that governments put on their citizens.” The entire Free to Choose series is now free online.

