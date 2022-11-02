Honest Political Ads: Seven Short Films

These seven parody honest political ads mock the political process and the marketing machines that spin candidates to maximum advantage.

Clint Webb For Senator

The comedy group Whitest Kids You Know produced this parody political commercial.

Charles McHutchence vs. Harrison Greeley III

Two politicians battle it out in this parody political ad from HBO’s Mr. Show.

Meet Mrs. Fullbright

In this second Gil Fulbright for Senate ad, we meet his stock character wife. One of my favorite honest political ads.

Hillary Clinton For President

This honest ad for Hillary Clinton spins her many crimes and failings into admirable successes.

Whittaker’s Politician

An honest politician bluntly explains the he will be corrupt and ineffective, in this Whittaker’s chocolate commercial.

The Most Electable Candidate Ever

A commercial that highlights a very agreeable, emphasis on agreeable, candidate for office…from Cracked.

Our Party Candidate vs. Their Party Candidate

This parody provides a template for all political ads, reproducing their general structure to humorous effect.