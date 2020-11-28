Holodomor Holocaust Remembered In Four Films

Holodomor (“to kill by starvation) is what Ukrainians call the period from 1932-1933, when Stalin created a forced famine to punish the Ukraine’s resistance to socialist collectivization. Estimates vary as to how many Ukrainians died, ranging from three million to twelve million. This tragedy and crime are remembered on Holomodor Remembrance Day. Here are four films to honor the dead.

We Remember, We Are Strong

…a short one-minute film to honor those lost.

A young Ukrainian fights for his freedom, and to survive, as occupying Soviet troops deliberately starve his country into submission during the infamous Holodomor holocaust. [ Bitter Harvest credits: Dir: George Mendeluk/ Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Terence Stamp/ 103 min/ Drama, Romance, History/ Democide, Anti-socialism/ 2017]

“This cinematic telling is both long overdue and a small drop of justice for the victims whose stories were never told.”

–MissLiberty.com

“Must-see, dramatic, powerful story.”

–MovieGuide

Mr. Jones is a new film about Gareth Jones, the journalist-hero who first tried to warn the world about communist atrocities in the Ukraine — and died for it.

“The story of Gareth Jones is such a fascinating one, built on such intrepid, one-man-against-the-system ideals, that it’s a wonder it hasn’t been filmed into oblivion over the past 80 years. A young Welsh journalist who blew the first public whistle on the Holodomor — the man-made famine of 1932-33 in Soviet Ukraine — only to be broadly discredited by his professional peers and murdered before his 30th birthday, he was the quintessential man who knew too much.”

—Variety

Harvest of Despair: The Unknown Holocaust

One of the twentieth-century’s biggest and least-known genocides, in which as many as seven million Ukrainians perished at the hands of the Soviet government, is examined using interviews of survivors, photographic evidence and scholarly commentary. Based on the Robert Conquest book Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivization and the Terror Famine. [ Harvest of Despair: The Unknown Holocaust credits: Dir: Slavko Nowytski, Yurij Luhovy/ 55 min/ Documentary/ Democide, Anti-socialism]

The Soviet Story

The untold story of Soviet mass murder. [ The Soviet Story credits: Dir: Edvins Snore/ 86 min/ Documentary/ Democide, Anti-Socialism]

“Gripping, audacious and uncompromising…”

–The Economist

“For those who think they’ve seen everything they need to know about wartime Europe, this film will provide an extraordinary jolt to the senses… ”

–Film Threat