Hollywood Internal Memo: Make All Films Political

Filmmaker Magazine is a highly-influential film industry publication with an audience of 60,000 filmmakers. I happened to run across a 2016 article from the magazine, entitled All Movies are Political Movies. We Need to Do Better. Reading it sent a chill down my spine. It captures with surprising candor what Hollywood leftists think film is all about: manipulation of public opinion for political purposes. You knew it, but you just never expected them to actually say it.

The article was written in response to the the 2016 election, which it cheerily assumes its readers would see as an unmitigated catastrophe. That in itself says a lot about the film industry. “This was an election won on culture and values, won by angry white men who believe themselves to be at the center of the universe, who thirst for violence, who hunger for a rogue, fascist white male hero to deliver them magically from all perceived injustices. Where on Earth would they get those kinds of ideas from?Doctor Strange is a political film. Trolls is a political film. Sausage Party is a political film. Hacksaw Ridge is a political film. Finding Dory is a political film.”

You see, according to the left, all that normalcy that you’ve seen in these kinds of popular films — organic products of American culture where heroes overcome injustice and positive human values are celebrated, the art that reminds us who we are and propagates our values — is a political obstacle that must be overcome on the path to utopia. Yes, Finding Dory must be destroyed.

And their proposed solution? “We tell stories. We educate. It’s our job to define our country’s values. To define our culture. We collectively decide which stories get told, who gets to tell them, and who gets to see them…Our job is to use entertainment as a weapon.”

Media genius Andrew Breitbart once said “Politics is downstream from culture.” He was correct, and the left knows it at their core. This article is emblematic of that. They mean to destroy your values by destroying your art in order to steer the culture toward a left-wing vision. You probably suspected that already — it would be hard not to notice it, but it’s helpfully confirming when villains actually spell out their evil plans.

Act accordingly and make your entertainment purchases with care. Hollywood is actively trying to reprogram you.