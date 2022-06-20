Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood Has Best Moral Compass

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

This is from a 2017 article, but it made me laugh. Apparently sex predator and A-list Hollywood Democrat Harvey Weinstein once opined that “Hollywood has the best moral compass, because it has compassion.” What a great inside joke that must have been for him, and no wonder Hollywood likes “conflicted” characters who harbor a dark side. That’s who’s running things there.

Two related notes, the Orcs in Lord of the Rings were based on Harvey Weinstein, and the unsung hero who saved many from his grasp was no less than Courtney Love.

