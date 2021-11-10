Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Harrison Bergeron Movie: Where The Left Is Taking Us

If you want a vision of where the Left is taking us with all the current political agitation, watch a Harrison Bergeron movie — there are two to choose from. Both are based on a short story written by Kurt Vonnegut and envision a future in which everyone is equal in every way, enforced at all costs. Legal Insurrection has an excellent post on this, citing numerous ways in which enforced equality of outcomes are being pursued. The earlier 1995 Harrison Bergeron movie (reviewed here) is a full-length film and ranks among the top 25 libertarian films. The more recent version, entitled 2081, is a short film. You can find both on YouTube.

An example of where we are headed, away from a merit-based world toward a world of equality of outcomes, regardless of merit…

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.