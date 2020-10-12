Harriet | Film

Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery — and returns with pistols in hand and guided by her faith, to free fellow slaves. [ Harriet credits: Dir: Kasi Lemmons/ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. / 125 min/ Action-Adventure, Biography, Drama, History/ Anti-Slavery, Government as Bigot, Libertarian Heroes, Equality & Law, Second Amendment/ 2019]

“With four academic scholars involved, including one focused entirely on the film’s agricultural milieu, the team behind Harriet sought to ground the narrative firmly in historical scholarship. ‘Over seven months of research, I read everything I could get my hands on about Harriet,’ said Lemmons, who co-wrote the script with Remember the Titans scribe Gregory Allen Howard. ‘I devoured every major biography, academic paper, and every scholarly work on the Underground Railroad.’…From its opening scenes of an outdoor black church service (held under the watchful eyes of slaveowners), to its final line echoing the words of Christ, Harriet emphasizes religion as foundational to Tubman’s story. This focus echoes Larson’s 432-page tome on Tubman. ‘As a historian, it’s hard to be objective about faith because it’s very personal,’ said Larson. ‘Since I could not interview Tubman for the biography, I can just go on the words she spoke about her faith and how it guided her. It preserved her. It protected her. It soothed her. It was a source of strength and mystery — and truly defines her.’”

–The Federalist



