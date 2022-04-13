Happy Tax Season: 14 Films To Help Get Through It

Well, it’s tax season again, so while you’re filling out those forms, here are 14 anti-tax films to enjoy. One of the best, available on Amazon, is Harry’s War.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.