Great American Race Game | Documentary

Tagged:

An examination of the politics of race in America, and the history of its weaponization for political gain. [ Great American Race Game credits: Dir: Martin Durkin/ Bevelyn Beatty, Larry Elder, Kmele Foster/ 82 min/ Documentary/ Culture war/ UK/ 2021]

Great American Race Game is a well-produced film that feeds the mind. It incisively delves into the heart of racial matters; exposing the real reasons for present racial strife and division in the United States.”
–Epoch Times

Amazon (Instant Video)
Official Homepage
IMDB
“Martin Durkin’s provocative feature-length documentary film on the politics of race in America, the surprising history of its weaponization for political gain, and the Black Americans who are fighting back. Durkin has obtained interviews from some of the most outstanding thinkers active today to discuss this complex issue and to shed much needed light on its past and present, and hopefully help change the course of political discourse, as a key group —regarded by some as political pawns— is beginning to refuse to be used. Interviewees include: Larry Elder, Professor Walter Williams, Bevelyn Beatty, Professor Glenn Loury, Dr. Wilfred Reilly, Brandon Tatum, Robert Woodson, Niger Innis, Kmele Foster.”
–Homepage

