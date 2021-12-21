Government Even Loses Money From Legalized Pot

Remember when legalized pot was supposed to be a boon to the economy? It’s not turning out that way, not because there isn’t a market for it, but because the state just can’t leave it alone.

Per Reason, “When Canada legalized pot, it did a lot of things right, including lower weed taxes than you’ll find in some U.S. states. Unfortunately, it also insisted on licensing, heavy regulation, and state monopolies in the supply chain. The result: Over the last fiscal year, Ontario has lost $42 million—$31.7 million in U.S. dollars—by getting the country’s largest province directly involved in setting up the marketplace.” Likewise, per the Guardian, “In the places that do allow pot shops and grows, business owners say high taxes, the limited availability of licenses, and expensive regulatory costs have put the legal market out of reach.”

Ryan Long illustrates all this in the excellent comedy skit When Government Has a Monopoly on Weed: