Gina Carano, Canceled By Disney, Wins New Film Role

Per The Daily Wire, “Actress Gina Carano is partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members. Carano and The Daily Wire announced the new partnership on Friday, two days after the actress was ousted from her role in the Disney Star Wars spinoff show The Mandalorian. Disney cut the actress on Wednesday in what critics alleged was a politically-motivated hit.”

“Disney officially cut ties with Gina Carano over an image the actress posted to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards with the caption: ‘Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?'”

Oh but that could never happen here? It has happened many times. One particular case comes to mind because the chilling series of photographs of the assault became international news. In 2016, this young Trump fan (pictured below) attended a rally and was chased down and beaten. Police did nothing and just watched because they had been told to “stand down.”