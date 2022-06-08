George Soros: “No Regrets” For Helping Nazis

Is it true that George Soros helped the Nazis gather up and sell the property of doomed Jews sent to the camps? Yes, in fact he said so himself in a 2008 60 Minutes interview. He survived the Holocaust as a young man by passing as the Christian god-child of one of the people in charge of organizing the acquisition and sale of Jewish property and played along as part of his cover. It doesn’t mean George Soros is a Nazi, of course — survival is a god that sometimes makes very grim demands, and there are many such stories of people doing bad things to avoid being murdered. Given the horror of the situation, it would be unfair to second guess such decisions.

Nonetheless, you might think he would at the very least have some regrets. But in his 2008 60 Minutes interview, he doesn’t express any. That’s why this interview won’t go away and keeps resurfacing on the web. To express no guilt, no remorse does suggest a rather cold, amoral person. Imagine being that person who inventories and gathers up the belongings of innocent people sent to a horrible death — here are some child’s toys, the jewelry a woman was married in, a man’s suits, the beds they slept in, their dishes and silverware, etc. — and feeling nothing. His words are chilling and will seem doubly so given his apparent desire to undermine Western Civilization as we know it. His backstory, and indifferent attitude about it, could easily be that of a Bond villain.

Kroft: “My understanding is that you went . . . went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews.”

Soros: “Yes, that’s right. Yes.”

Kroft: “I mean, that’s — that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?”

Soros: “Not, not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don’t . . . you don’t see the connection. But it was — it created no — no problem at all.”

Kroft: “No feeling of guilt?”

Soros: “No.”

