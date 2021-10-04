George Orwell’s Final Warning

George Orwell spent the last of his life’s energy completing the now classic novel 1984, which was published in 1949. Slowly dying of tuberculosis, Orwell could only write in brief spurts of strength in between periods of bed rest. He died just a year later, in 1950. But shortly before his death, he recorded this final warning to the world. Given all that’s going on, it’s rather chilling.

Several film versions of the novel have been made, but the best is the John Hurt film, released of course in 1984.