Francisco D’Anconia: Money Is A Tool

The Atlas Society released this short animation highlighting the Atlas Shrugged character Francisco D’Anconia, whose “money speech” is one of the most memorable and meaningful parts of the book.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.