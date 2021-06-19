Five Myths About Socialism: John Stossel Reports

Socialism’s defenders have been very creative (and deceptive) in finding ways to defend its relentless failures. Journalist John Stossel takes some of these narratives apart in this two-part series, Five Myths About Socialism.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.