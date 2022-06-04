Firepower To The People | Documentary

The new film Firepower to the People, by Martin Durkin, is expected to be released in 2022. Per the film’s website, it will explore the historical relationship between guns and freedom. “Fast-paced, entertaining, and packed with history, British director Martin Durkin’s film isn’t just an impassioned defense of the Second Amendment, it’s also the first to deeply examine the epic historic connection between freedom and the common ownership of weapons.”

[ Firepower to the People credits: Dir: Martin Durkin/ Robert Cottrol, Stephen Davies, James Delingpole/ Documentary/ Second Amendment, Government as Bigot/ 2022]

6-4-22 | Apparently the film earlier called Guns & Freedom has been renamed Firepower to the People and is set for release in 2022. More details on the film’s website.

9-16-19 | In this 33-minute interview, director Martin Durkin discusses Brexit, Guns & Freedom [that was the working title then], climate change and more.

1-19-19 | British documentary filmmaker Martin Durkin announced on twitter that he has “been in the US making a film on the Second Amendment, which enables the sovereign people to protect themselves against haughty tyrannical government. Returning home reminds me why it was deemed necessary.” Durkin has made several excellent pro-liberty documentaries including: Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary, about Margaret Thatcher’s efforts to roll back the State and liberate the UK economy; Britain’s Trillion Pound Horror Story, on the subject of rising government debt; The Great Global Warming Swindle, which reveals that there actually is a genuine scientific debate going on regarding climate change; and Brexit: The Movie, which argues persuasively that the UK should get out of the expanding supra-national government of the EU.

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB