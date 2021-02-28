Firebird | Film

Per Estonian World, the new film Firebird tells the true story of a gay love triangle in Soviet-occupied territory during the Cold War. “Firebird is a touching and personal film for me, having grown up in Soviet occupied Estonia, near the air force base where this true story took place. I was deeply fascinated at how such a forbidden love triangle formed in the Soviet air force at the height of the Cold War. How they risked everything, even their lives, in order to be together with the one you love,” said Peeter Rebane, director of the film.

The film is expected to be release in March, 2021.

“Two gay men risk everything for love in Soviet-occupied Estonia as a KGB investigation threatens to discover their relationship. Based on a true story.” [ Firebird credits: Dir: Peeter Rebane/ Tom Prior, Nicholas Woodeson, Oleg Zagorodnii/ 107 min/ Drama, Romance/ Government Enforced Morality/ UK/ 2021]

