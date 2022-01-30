Fight Club Ending Changed By Chinese Censors

China really doesn’t want its people to know about Fight Club. Per Not the Bee, “Fight Club may have come out over 20 years ago – and sure, it has become a cult classic – but Chinese authorities noticed some not-so-pro-government imagery that could possibly corrupt the minds of the Chinese people.” So they changed the ending to this: “The screen fades to black with the words ‘The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.'”

Of course, China gets most of its censoring done in the US. Because the Chinese film market is so huge, US filmmakers routinely bend to the will of Chinese censors in order to gain access. Comedian Ryan Long did a skit about this: