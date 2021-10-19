Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Fauci’s Shifting Narrative In COVID Vaccine Efficacy

Whatever Anthony Fauci says is scientific proof in itself, not to be questioned under any circumstance. You can even be banned or deplatformed if you do. He’s the official voice of Science, as appointed by the US government. And yet, you may have noticed that he’s not consistent. This hilarious short compilation of clips highlights his always scientifically definitive but curiously ever-changing prognostications about Covid vaccine efficacy, just one example of his underappreciated fallibility.
h/t American Thinker

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.