Fauci’s Shifting Narrative In COVID Vaccine Efficacy

Whatever Anthony Fauci says is scientific proof in itself, not to be questioned under any circumstance. You can even be banned or deplatformed if you do. He’s the official voice of Science, as appointed by the US government. And yet, you may have noticed that he’s not consistent. This hilarious short compilation of clips highlights his always scientifically definitive but curiously ever-changing prognostications about Covid vaccine efficacy, just one example of his underappreciated fallibility.

