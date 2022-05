The Daily Wire has released a documentary series entitled Fauci Unmasked. “Anthony Fauci is one of the most successful failures in government history — but the media doesn’t want you to know that. Join Michael Knowles in this three-part series as he peels back the mask on Fauci’s past, and exposes the world’s leading ‘scientist’ for what he really is: a fraud.” It seems you need a Daily Wire subscription to see it, however.

