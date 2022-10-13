Eternal Spring | Documentary

UPDATE: Eternal Spring is now in theaters. It is getting tons of awards and has been submitted for the Oscars. Rotten Tomatoes currently shows 100% positive critics rating.

An escaped Chinese citizen relates the actions of an heroic few who took over a Chinese TV station to expose the ongoing state genocide of the Falun Gong religious group. [ Eternal Spring credits: Dir: Jason Loftus/ Daxiong/ 86 min/ Documentary, Animated, Foreign/ Resistance to Tyranny, Escape from Socialism/ 2022]

External Reviews

“Plays out like a great heist thriller…an original, moving tour de force.”

–National Post



“A visual banquet and a tribute to humanity at its best.”

–Hollywood in Toto

“Featuring vivid animation inspired by Daxiong’s drawings, Eternal Spring is somber and hushed, able to stir emotions without resorting to manipulative tricks.”

–Screen Daily

How to See It

Theater List Here (Under “Watch”)

Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Wikipedia

Related Film: The Bleeding Edge

“In March 2002, a state TV signal in China gets hacked by members of the banned spiritual group Falun Gong. Their goal is to counter the government narrative about their practice. In the aftermath, police raids sweep Changchun City, and comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars), a Falun Gong practitioner, is forced to flee. He arrives in North America, blaming the hijacking for worsening an already violent repression. But his views are challenged when he meets the lone surviving participant to have escaped China, now living in Seoul, South Korea. Combining present-day footage with 3D animation inspired by Daxiong’s art, Eternal Spring (長春) retraces the event on its 20th anniversary, and brings to life an unprecedented story of defiance told through harrowing eyewitness accounts of persecution and incredible artistry. Eternal Spring is an exhilarating tale of determination to speak up for political and religious freedoms, no matter the cost.”

–Eternal Spring homepage