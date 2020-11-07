Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Equality And Equity: Campaign Ad Foreshadows Coming Socialism

In the last Kamala Harris ad of the campaign, we get a hint of what’s coming. In this gentle cartoon that explains the difference between equality and equity, we are told that “equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.” In other words, if there is inequality, it’s because of unjust inequitable treatment. Effort means nothing. Ability means nothing. The end goal is equality of outcome, or what might more bluntly be called socialism. So it’s no longer about equality of opportunity. It’s about everyone getting the same no matter what they put in. The video didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.