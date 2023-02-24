Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Emergent Order Is Hiring: Cool Jobs For Libertarians

Emergent Order produces short films that inspire love of freedom. “Through heroic storytelling that embodies classical virtues and moves our audience to purposeful action, our mission at Emergent Order Foundation is to build a bottom-up movement that celebrates American freedom and the potential it unlocks in each of us.”

They are hiring right now for three positions: project manager, designer, and video editior. You can see more about their mission here.

The quality of what they produce is very high. A couple of examples:

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.