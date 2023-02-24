Emergent Order Is Hiring: Cool Jobs For Libertarians

Emergent Order produces short films that inspire love of freedom. “Through heroic storytelling that embodies classical virtues and moves our audience to purposeful action, our mission at Emergent Order Foundation is to build a bottom-up movement that celebrates American freedom and the potential it unlocks in each of us.”

They are hiring right now for three positions: project manager, designer, and video editior. You can see more about their mission here.

The quality of what they produce is very high. A couple of examples: