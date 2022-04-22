Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Standing up to Anthony Fauci

Reason did a great interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, about the US government’s botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is well worth watching. Dr. Bhattacharya was one of the coauthors of the Great Barrington Declaration, an early COVID-19 recommendation on the part of many scientists and medical professionals for a more focused public health response to threat.

He also talks about how the centralized control at the top from the CDC and NIH, supported by left-wing social media companies, intentionally shut down any scientific debate. Now that the dust is settling on COVID-19, economists are taking a look at the government’s response and the criticisms are damning. As it turns out, Bhattacharya was right: the lockdowns didn’t make things better with regard to COVID-19 death outcomes and they cost a lot of lives in other ways.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.