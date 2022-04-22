Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Standing up to Anthony Fauci

Reason did a great interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, about the US government’s botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is well worth watching. Dr. Bhattacharya was one of the coauthors of the Great Barrington Declaration, an early COVID-19 recommendation on the part of many scientists and medical professionals for a more focused public health response to threat.

He also talks about how the centralized control at the top from the CDC and NIH, supported by left-wing social media companies, intentionally shut down any scientific debate. Now that the dust is settling on COVID-19, economists are taking a look at the government’s response and the criticisms are damning. As it turns out, Bhattacharya was right: the lockdowns didn’t make things better with regard to COVID-19 death outcomes and they cost a lot of lives in other ways.