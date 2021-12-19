Don’t Blow Yourself Up: Story Behind October Sky Film

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The film October Sky, about a boy and his friends who build a series of working rockets and win first prize at the National Science Fair, has a notably individualist tone and is reviewed on this site. The film is based on the true story of Homer Hickam. National Review reports that he has just released an autobiography, Don’t Blow Yourself Up. “Hickam is a gifted storyteller, and he relates his tale with a folksy sense of humor that makes it a joy to read. But there’s wisdom in it too. Because while there is much that Hickam has good reason to be happy and proud about, there are also things he did — or failed to do — that he deeply regrets. He shares it all…It’s an inspiring story of a life well lived. If you are looking for a book to send someone this Christmas, keep it in mind.”

Here’s the trailer for October Sky, which I also recommend.

