Dickhead: UK Cops Beat And Teargas Man For Saying It

Dickhead is a fairly modest insult to call someone by today’s standards, and yet hearing it was too much for a UK policeman, who invoked a UK law against offensive speech to arrest a man standing in his own front yard. Fortunately, it was all caught on a cell phone.

The man resisted arrest, and the cop escalated the situation into a physical struggle, during which he teargassed the homeowner in the face and slammed his elbow into the side of the man’s head. More cops came to back up the blue.

This is a perfect example of why stupid laws are dangerous. All law — no matter how trivial — is backed by the threat of state violence. Obey or you will be arrested. Resist arrest and you will be violently taken down. Defend yourself or a loved one being arrested by using a weapon and you will be shot, and if necessary killed. You can see how quickly this escalated from a homeowner blowing off frustration by calling the cop a dickhead to all out violence.

It was earlier reported that the UK has prioritized policing speech online over solving burglary cases. No doubt that’s a much more comfortable job.