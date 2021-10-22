DC Comics Artist Quits Over Superman Cucking

A courageous DC Comics artist has quit — giving up one of the most plum jobs in the comics industry — after the company changed Superman’s long-established slogan from “Truth, Justice, and The American Way,” to “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow.”

Per Summit News, “an artist who worked for DC Comics has quit, saying that he is ‘tired of them ruining these characters,’ including Superman, after the company dropped ‘the American way’ from the hero’s famous motto. ‘I’m finishing out my contract with DC. I’m tired of this sh*t, I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this. My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don’t have a right to destroy sh*t that people died for to give us. It’s a bunch of f*cking nonsense,’ Gabe Eltaeb stated.”

Superman’s new motto, “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow” has to be the lamest motto anyone ever had, and it has all the hallmarks of a DC Comics corporate committee meeting.

In 2011, Superman dropped his American citizenship to become a “citizen of the world.” Separately, Captain America has announced he’s not all that jazzed about being an American either. It’s all part of a broader pattern to tear down the country’s comic book heroes, along with its real heroes, of course.