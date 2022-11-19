DailyWire To Create Atlas Shrugged Series

The Daily Wire has announced it will produce and add to its growing video content an Atlas Shrugged series. “DailyWire+ has acquired exclusive film and television rights to Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged, and will develop a series based on the groundbreaking 1957 novel, company co-CEO Jeremy Boreing announced Thursday…Boreing vowed that the series will be true to the book’s message, plot, and character archetypes. The book — which has sold over seven million copies worldwide — champions Rand’s theory of objective reality and morality. Set in an over-regulated, dystopian United States and told from the perspective of railroad executive and protagonist Dagny Taggart and the fiercely individualistic leader John Galt, it promotes the theme that self-interest is not only the most moral, but also the only viable way to organize society.”

The earlier Atlas trilogy of movies disappointed fans as many thought the films were not equal to the book. Hopefully DailyWire will do better. The Atlas Society has produced very good animated versions of Anthem and Red Pawn as well as a large number of shorts related to Ayn Rand’s works.

h/t Instapundit