Covid Hypocrisy: Remy Video Mocks Two-Faced Pols

COVID has proven like nothing before that there is one law for the little guy and another kinder, gentler version of the law for politicians. Among those caught violating their own lockdowns, the list includes: Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D), CA Governor Gavin Newsom (D), San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D), CA Senator Dianne Feinstein (D), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D), and many others. In this short music video, libertarian comedian Remy sings It Wasn’t Me in honor of the COVID hypocrisy of our political gentry.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.