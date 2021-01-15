Covid Hypocrisy: Remy Video Mocks Two-Faced Pols

COVID has proven like nothing before that there is one law for the little guy and another kinder, gentler version of the law for politicians. Among those caught violating their own lockdowns, the list includes: Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D), CA Governor Gavin Newsom (D), San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D), CA Senator Dianne Feinstein (D), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D), and many others. In this short music video, libertarian comedian Remy sings It Wasn’t Me in honor of the COVID hypocrisy of our political gentry.