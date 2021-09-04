Corporate Welfare: Where’s The Outrage? | Documentary

Crony capitalism is put on the hot seat in this critical examination of tax exemptions, subsidies, government regulations, and bailouts — all the tools big business routinely uses to screw over its smaller competitors. [ Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage? credits: Dir: Maureen Castle Tusty/ 57 min/ Documentary/ Econ 101, Anti-Regulation/ 2021]

Note: the full documentary is available free online.

“Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage? is worth watching, both for democratic socialists and economic nationalists whose anti-market zeal could benefit from a moderating influence, and too for smug, complacent neoliberals, who are often blind to the flaws of capitalism as it’s currently practiced.”

–The American Spectator



“Personal stories of the effect of tax exemptions, subsidies, government regulations, and bailouts – all commonly used to help big business – are presented in the provocative new documentary, Corporate Welfare: Where’s the Outrage?

Hosted by Free To Choose Media Executive Editor and Cato Senior Fellow Johan Norberg, the provocative documentary examines America’s system of farm subsidies, Tax Increment Financing (TIF), Big Oil subsidies, government policies, and tax breaks for big business, and retired Chairman/CEO of BB&T John Allison offers a perspective of the 2008 financial crash from the viewpoint of a banker caught in the middle.

‘We’ll meet some people whose lives and livelihoods have been directly affected by these bloated programs…the individuals who pay the price,’ said Norberg. ‘And you will ask yourself, ‘Where’s the outrage?”

–Free to Choose Network

