Comedy Legend Norm MacDonald, RIP

The Federalist has published an excellent obituary of comedian Norm MacDonald. It’s notable that he is being remembered across the libertarian and conservative spectrum (1,2,3,4,5). MacDonald wasn’t officially political in his comedy, but his barbs were often directed at left-wing and politically correct targets that most comics interested in keeping their jobs considered out of bounds. He was reportedly fired from his job at SNL for joking too much about O.J. Simpson, a forbidden topic at the time.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.