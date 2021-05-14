College Students Demand Taxpayers Pay Their Debt

What exactly does “forgiving” college debts mean? It means transferring the debt of students to the national tally, i.e., transferring it to you. In this short clip, John Stossel looks into this rising demand on the part of college students.
