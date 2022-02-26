Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

CODA | Film

Tagged: ,

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE: BEST PICTURE
A young woman must choose between her dream of attending music school or continuing to work in her family’s business — where her presence is essential in dealing with aggressive government regulators. [ CODA credits: Dir: Sian Heder/ Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur/ 111 min/ Family, Drama/ Anti-Regulation, Individualism/ 2021]

Currently available on Apple+ TV and in selected theaters.

External Reviews

CODA is a tale of the boundless bounty of personal initiative. The movie’s main villains are ‘the Feds,’ federal maritime inspectors who intrusively impose on the entire fleet of fishing boats and bring charges against the Rossis for not having a hearing person aboard ship. It’s a cinematic, libertarian fairy tale…”
–New Yorker

CODA tells a heartwarming story and has a beautiful message about loving your family and sticking with them no matter what. The family has to learn together how to overcome obstacles, and each person is willing to sacrifice for the other person. Also, the movie has an underlying free market, libertarian message that shows when the government gets involved, things get complicated. Throughout the movie, the government is adding more taxation and more regulation and making it difficult for fishermen to perform their jobs and still be paid.”
–Movie Guide

How to See It

Online Video Search

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.