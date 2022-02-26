CODA | Film

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE: BEST PICTURE

A young woman must choose between her dream of attending music school or continuing to work in her family’s business — where her presence is essential in dealing with aggressive government regulators. [ CODA credits: Dir: Sian Heder/ Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur/ 111 min/ Family, Drama/ Anti-Regulation, Individualism/ 2021]

Currently available on Apple+ TV and in selected theaters.

“CODA is a tale of the boundless bounty of personal initiative. The movie’s main villains are ‘the Feds,’ federal maritime inspectors who intrusively impose on the entire fleet of fishing boats and bring charges against the Rossis for not having a hearing person aboard ship. It’s a cinematic, libertarian fairy tale…”

–New Yorker



“CODA tells a heartwarming story and has a beautiful message about loving your family and sticking with them no matter what. The family has to learn together how to overcome obstacles, and each person is willing to sacrifice for the other person. Also, the movie has an underlying free market, libertarian message that shows when the government gets involved, things get complicated. Throughout the movie, the government is adding more taxation and more regulation and making it difficult for fishermen to perform their jobs and still be paid.”

–Movie Guide

