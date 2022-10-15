Clown World: Remy Song Mocks Silly State Of Things

Clown World is the latest Remy parody song. Does it seem odd to you that drag queens are being brought into schools to read to children at public expense? Is it curious that homeless are allowed to use drugs and defecate on sidewalks? That heroic soldiers who defend us with their lives must submit to repeated experimental vaccines — for a disease that has near zero chance of harming people of their age — in order to be allowed to defend us? That a Swedish grade-school drop-out who knows nothing of science was allowed to lecture the world from the platform of the UN on its climate change responsibility? That a Supreme Court justice nominee says she doesn’t know what a woman is even though the President explicitly selected her because she is a woman — and saying that she doesn’t know isn’t a deal breaker? That leftist thugs can dress in black leather beating up innocent people in the street for political reasons and be taken seriously as “anti-fascists?” If your answer to any of those is yes, well then this Clown World video is for you.

Meanwhile, the UK is apparently ahead of even the US on the path to Clown World, as Paul Joseph Watson tells the story.