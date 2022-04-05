CDC: The Movie (COVID parody)

Reason has released the parody video trailer below for CDC: The Movie. It’s a much more realistic portrayal of the CDC than it generally gets in film.

“In a world gripped by a global pandemic, the brilliant scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the only hope left for humanity—or so you’d think, if you’ve seen Outbreak and Contagion. But what if everything you thought you knew about the pandemic…movies…was wrong? What if the real CDC has always done things such as telling a nurse with Ebola she can board a commercial flight from Cleveland to Dallas, or botching the rollout of the Zika virus test? From the producers who brought you contradictory mask guidance and told you to cook your prosciutto comes the true story of an agency that was — once again — completely unprepared for the one thing it was meant to do: fight disease. Featuring guidelines that suggested you wipe down your groceries for more than a year after scientists knew the coronavirus was mostly airborne, a disastrous monopoly for wildly inaccurate COVID tests, red tape delays and math-illiterate pauses on vaccine administration, data sourced from an inaccurate New York Times infographic, data that’s not statistically significant, an $8 billion budget that expands an infectious disease agency’s purview to everything from sports injuries to gun violence, the crushing of all dissent, and an endless supply of contradictory narratives. Coming this spring—over two years into the pandemic—don’t miss CDC: The Movie. This time, it’s more of the same.”

On a related note, here’s a wonderful compilation of Fauci’s highly definitive scientific pronouncements about the vaccine over time, and put to music.