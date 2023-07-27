Caveman Blogger Fights for Free Speech and Internet Freedom

The Institute for Justice defends First Amendment rights of “caveman diet” advocate and blogger. [Institute for Justice/ 3 min/ Law & The Individual]
Tagged: Anti-regulation, Freedom of speech, Government healthcare
