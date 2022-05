Astronomer and scientist Carl Sagan tried to warn us years ago about scientific charlatans who declare “the science is settled” and who try to shut down any debate. “If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be skeptical of those in authority, then, we are up for grabs for the next charlatan (political or religious) who comes rambling along.” Let’s see, that would be Al Gore, Anthony Fauci, plus all their minions in the press, etc.

