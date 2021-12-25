Capitalist Villain In Christmas Movie Sets Record Straight

In this article from McSweeney’s, Winston George Higgensbooth Sr., real estate tycoon and capitalist villain of a Hallmark Christmas movie, defends shutting down a small town’s only toy shop.

“So why am I a villain? Oh, right, because I believe the most valuable commercial space in town could be used for something more vital than a store solely dedicated to Santa hats. Yeah, I do believe that, and you know what else? I think the growing and diverse community of Pine Creek would be better served by a thriving city center than a free-standing, dilapidated toy shop…I intend to build a five-story mixed-use complex in the middle of town, thereby making the city center more prosperous and accessible while relieving our strained housing market. But these NIMBY cocoa-snorters would rather that space be used for their favorite Christmas tree lot. Well, sorry kids, there are eleven other months in a year, and people need homes to live in. Before I was made a widower (in a family tragedy some townspeople cruelly dismiss as my ‘backstory’), my wife would remind me not to lose sight of the reason for the season. And I agree. Joy, cheer, and togetherness are all very important, but lest we forget on that blessed Christmas night referenced in our carols, baby Jesus needed a room, and the town DIDN’T HAVE ONE. So screw every single one of you reindeer-clad, ornament-obsessed weirdos who forbid progress because your one month of traditions are more important than creating affordable housing and a functional local economy for everyone year-round.”