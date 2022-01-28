Canadian Truckers Convoy Mirrors 1978 Film

Canadian truckers have formed the largest truck convoy in history, an incredible 70-km pack headed for Canada’s capital city of Ottawa in protest of mandatory COVID vaccines. “There are estimates the Canadian convoy could comprise 50,000 trucks from the West, East, and even from the United States…Thousands of Canadians have lined the route, cheered from overpasses and offered to feed drivers in their homes and restaurants.”

Does all this feel familiar? It should. It’s a case of life imitating art. In the classic 1978 Sam Peckinpah film Convoy, truckers form a pack to battle corrupt sheriffs, using their trucks as battering rams to smash through police blockades. The film was an expression of frustration with corrupt, micromanaging government similar to other films of its time such as The Last Chase, Harry’s War, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Tank.

In real life, the corrupt sheriffs are played by the comically incompetent and cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Upon hearing of the convoy, Trudeau announced that he had “come into contact” with someone who tested positive for COVID — and although he himself has not tested positive, does not feel ill, and has no reason to think he has COVID — he has heroically gone into self-isolation and will not be able to meet the Canadian truckers to hear their concerns.