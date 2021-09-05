Bullying Life Hack: Just Accuse Victims Of Being Bigots

Are you a bully? Tired of being harassed by people who tell you should stop that and just be nice? Here’s a bullying life hack that will give you a free pass. Comedian Ryan Long explains in this short clip: all you have to do is accuse your targeted victims of being a bigot. Just find something controversial your targeted victim said years ago on the internet, or catch them in an ambiguous statement and bingo, you can can be as vicious as you choose — if anything the crowd will cheer you on. A google search for “accused of bigotry” gets 61 million hits, so this must be a pretty proven bullying life hack. It doesn’t matter how virtuous a person has been. That’s not a defense. Just ask acclaimed writer JK Rowling, Mandalorian actress Gina Carano, journalist Andy Ngo, or any Trump voter. With this proven technique, you too can bully for progress.

Interested in the advanced bullying class? Antifa is offering “self-defense” (heh) training.