Joe Biden famously told black voters “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” He was slammed for the condescending attitude, but it’s actually pretty typical of the treatment blacks get when they escape the liberal plantation, as was documented in the excellent Larry Elder film Uncle Tom. In this short skit, comedian Ryan Long plays the part of a black man who voted for Trump, revealing that “voting wrong turned me white!”

