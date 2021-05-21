Beatles’ Taxman Song Triggered By 95% Tax Rate

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Libertarian Europe site published an interesting comment on The Beatles’ hit song The Taxman. Apparently the song was triggered by an increase in the marginal UK tax rate to an incredible 95%. Of course, most people don’t make enough to be too worried about the extreme top range of tax brackets, but if you’re very successful, then the vast majority of your income will be taxed at that rate. George Harrison decided to do something about it by writing The Taxman and naming the politicians behind the high rates in the song itself.

