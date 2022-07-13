Battleground Melbourne | Documentary

A documentary examination of how Melbourne, Australia descended into a police state under the guise of medical necessity. [ Battleground Melbourne credits: Dir: Topher Field/ Avi Yemeni, Monica Smit, Rukshan Fernando/ 101 min/ Documentary/ Abuse of Power, Law & Liberty/ Australia/ 2022]

Note: the full documentary can typically be found online via search.

External Reviews

“The tragic story of medical tyranny – upheld by a police force intended to protect the people of Victoria – has been put together by documentary maker Topher Field.”

–Rebel News



How to See It

Links

“Narrated by Topher Field, and featuring gritty, real life footage of protests and police repression mixed with interviews with top freedom fighters including sitting Members of Parliament, resigned police officers, illegal protest organisers, and journalists arrested just for doing their job… This documentary will forever stand as a snapshot of a city in crisis, and a cautionary tale for the whole world. Battleground Melbourne is Directed by Topher Field, a veteran Political Commentator with 12 year history of political commentary and decades of TV and Film production experience, and now an award-winning Documentary Director.”

–Official Homepage

