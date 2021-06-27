Ayn Rand: The Author People Love to Hate

John Stossel takes a look at Turning Point USA and its success in promoting Randian ideas on college campuses. “Ayn Rand is someone people love to hate. Years after her death, people still feel compelled to attack her ideas. Fortunately, not all people think that way. Many young people, discovering Rand for the first time, say that her ideas inspire them.” Films by and about Ayn Rand are catalogued here.



